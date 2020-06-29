All apartments in Pflugerville
913 Dover Castle Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM

913 Dover Castle Lane

913 Dover Castle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

913 Dover Castle Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
This lovely Highland Park home has tons of space, with formal dining room and a bonus space that could be a study or a fifth bedroom. Roomy kitchen is open to family room and has room for everything and everybody. High ceilings and large windows allow for an abundance of light. Fruit trees and vegetable garden are available for the cook who likes fresh ingredients. Lots of room for the family pet in the private backyard. Community amenities include playground and pool. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets welcome, limit two. **Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until it is vacant. Therefore, showings will commence 4/16/20.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

