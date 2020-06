Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice, fully renovated, single story home that can easily function as a 4 bedroom (study at the front of the house can be 4th bedroom). Modern stainless steel appliances, huge master bathroom with walk-in shower and garden tub. Full security deposit (in certified funds) is due within 48 hrs after approval of app. 2 pet limit w/$300 PER PET. No smoking.