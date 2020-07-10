Amenities

3801 Helios Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Faux Wood Floors Nine-Foot Ceilings Stainless Steel Appliances Washer/Dryer Included ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-Style Pool 24- Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Interactive Yoga Studio with Smoothie Bar and Towel Service Starbucks Coffee Bar Pet Park Bocce Ball Modern Architecture Business Center Direct Access Garages and Detached Garages Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace, Grilling Stations, and Cabana Dog Wash Stations Gated Community Onsite Professional Management Concierge Service WIFI in Common Areas Pet-Friendly, No Weight Limit ------------------------------------ Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I’m a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we’re pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I’m free to work with! [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225579 ]