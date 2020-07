3205 Cotton Blossom WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Open floorplan. Master Suite has dual vanity, walk in closet & located on the main level. Movie Theatre & game room upstairs for gatherings. Optional second bedroom downstairs or study. Jack & Jill bathrooms between secondary bedrooms upstairs. Private backyard with no neighbors behind. Additional storage in the garage. Master planned community of Falcon Pointe with public golf course, pool & splash pad, fitness center, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts, parks, trails & playground, trails & dog park.