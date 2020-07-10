18501 Urbano Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0d064e050 ---- Never before leased! Take a look today at this home, you will be glad you did! Beautiful 1 story home in the popular Sorento community! Modern open floor plan with high ceilings! Wood floor, Island kitchen, mother in law plan, double vanity in master bath and separated rate shower and tub, covered patio, sprinkler system, close to toll road and highways, great Pflugerville ISD schools. Upscale amenity including pool, playground and fitness room. Pool