Pflugerville, TX
18501 Urbano Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

18501 Urbano Drive

18501 Urbano Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18501 Urbano Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0d064e050 ---- Never before leased! Take a look today at this home, you will be glad you did! Beautiful 1 story home in the popular Sorento community! Modern open floor plan with high ceilings! Wood floor, Island kitchen, mother in law plan, double vanity in master bath and separated rate shower and tub, covered patio, sprinkler system, close to toll road and highways, great Pflugerville ISD schools. Upscale amenity including pool, playground and fitness room. Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18501 Urbano Drive have any available units?
18501 Urbano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 18501 Urbano Drive have?
Some of 18501 Urbano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18501 Urbano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18501 Urbano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18501 Urbano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18501 Urbano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 18501 Urbano Drive offer parking?
No, 18501 Urbano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18501 Urbano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18501 Urbano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18501 Urbano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18501 Urbano Drive has a pool.
Does 18501 Urbano Drive have accessible units?
No, 18501 Urbano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18501 Urbano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18501 Urbano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18501 Urbano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18501 Urbano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
