Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

18403 Mammoth Cave Blvd. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful home in the desirable Highland Park Neighborhood! - Adorable home in the desirable Highland Park Neighborhood! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 half bathroom. The kitchen features granite counter tops, modern glass back splash, and Stainless Steel appliances. Master down with walk-in closet. Walk in Attic with converted extra storage and organization. Dreamy front porch with lots of sitting room. Large corner lot! Won't last!



(RLNE4479254)