18401 Tall Grass Prairie Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Charming single story four bedroom home in desirable Highland Park. Like new condition with fresh interior paint! Open floorplan perfect for entertaining with granite kitchen counters and SS appliances. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Private backyard with alley access to garage. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, dining, toll roads and parks. Relax on the rocking chair front porch and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer: pools, walking trails, playground and pond!