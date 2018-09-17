1510 Hollyhock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar pet friendly

Please call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing! This well maintained home with Lots of curb appeal is a must see. The open living with lots of windows is great for entertaining and looking out onto the beautifully manicured backyard or enjoy sitting under the covered patio. This home has 3 bedrooms a study which could become a 4th bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. The master bathroom has two vanities separate shower a large soaking tub, and walk in closet. The large formal dining room is great for gatherings.Easy access to city Park Trails. Nearby schools include Windermere Elementary School, Pflugerville Elementary School and Pflugerville Montessori School. Pflugerville Pfun Center and nearby coffee shops include AA Green Teahouse, McDonald's and Dazzle Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Papa John's Pizza, Hakata Sushi and Bahadi's Chicken and Lounge. Playscape not included. Small/medium dogs and cats OK with deposit.