Amenities

1109 Laurelleaf Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. 3 Bed/2Bath home in Heatherwild subdivision. The carpet and flooring are almost new and a fresh coat of paint!! The kitchen has upgraded appliances package with oven, microwave, and dishwasher and brand new granite counters!! Master Bed/Bath has double vanity sinks with walk-in closet. Easy access to tolls and I-35. Near by to ech companies (Dell, Apple, Samsung, etc.) (1109 Laurelleaf DR) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572499 ]