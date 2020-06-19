All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1109 Laurelleaf Drive

1109 Laurelleaf Drive · (210) 294-5793
Location

1109 Laurelleaf Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Heatherwilde

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1109 Laurelleaf Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. 3 Bed/2Bath home in Heatherwild subdivision. The carpet and flooring are almost new and a fresh coat of paint!! The kitchen has upgraded appliances package with oven, microwave, and dishwasher and brand new granite counters!! Master Bed/Bath has double vanity sinks with walk-in closet. Easy access to tolls and I-35. Near by to ech companies (Dell, Apple, Samsung, etc.) (1109 Laurelleaf DR) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572499 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Laurelleaf Drive have any available units?
1109 Laurelleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Laurelleaf Drive have?
Some of 1109 Laurelleaf Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Laurelleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Laurelleaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Laurelleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Laurelleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1109 Laurelleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 1109 Laurelleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Laurelleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Laurelleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Laurelleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Laurelleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Laurelleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Laurelleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Laurelleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Laurelleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
