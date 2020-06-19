1101 Piccadilly Drive

Amenities
Discover for yourself just how grand life can be! Come home to glorious garden-style 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that overlook lushly landscaped courtyards and green spaces. Cook in your gourmet kitchen equipped with black and satin finished appliances. Apartment homes come with full-size washer and dryer, track lighting, accent walls, 9-foot ceilings, per-wired for high-speed internet and spacious walk-in closets. Unit amenities: private patio balconies, non-carpeted flooring, cable ready, mini-blinds, frost-free refrigerators, w/d machines, walk-in showers, hi-speed internet, microwaves, self cleaning ovens, garden/large tubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, storage closet outside, garbage disposals, ice makers, custom built-ins, walk-in closets.