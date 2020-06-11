1015 Thackeray Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In Ready - Single Story Corner Lot Pflugerville ISD - Nestled in the heart of the Windermere community is this beautiful single story corner lot home! With it's easy floor plan, you're sure to fall in love with this home. The home has a spacious living/dining space with easy access to kitchen, guest beds & the master suite. The master suite features double walk in closets and a spacious master bath. Make sure to move quickly!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Pflugerville ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



