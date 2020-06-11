All apartments in Pflugerville
1015 Thackeray Lane

1015 Thackeray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Thackeray Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Windermere

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In Ready - Single Story Corner Lot Pflugerville ISD - Nestled in the heart of the Windermere community is this beautiful single story corner lot home! With it's easy floor plan, you're sure to fall in love with this home. The home has a spacious living/dining space with easy access to kitchen, guest beds & the master suite. The master suite features double walk in closets and a spacious master bath. Make sure to move quickly!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Pflugerville ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4954171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Thackeray Lane have any available units?
1015 Thackeray Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1015 Thackeray Lane have?
Some of 1015 Thackeray Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Thackeray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Thackeray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Thackeray Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Thackeray Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Thackeray Lane offer parking?
No, 1015 Thackeray Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Thackeray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Thackeray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Thackeray Lane have a pool?
No, 1015 Thackeray Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Thackeray Lane have accessible units?
No, 1015 Thackeray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Thackeray Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Thackeray Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Thackeray Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Thackeray Lane has units with air conditioning.
