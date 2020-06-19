All apartments in Pflugerville
1013 Ramble Creek Drive

1013 Ramble Creek Drive · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1013 Ramble Creek Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Windermere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1013 Ramble Creek Drive · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely One Story in Pflugerville - Clean and Ready to Move In - Lovely one story home featuring laminate floors in living and dining areas - easy to care for tile in Kitchen and breakfast room - Large indoor utility with extra storage - Kitchen offers double ovens, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Easy access to IH 35, close to schools, shopping and employers.

NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Pflugerville ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3316612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Ramble Creek Drive have any available units?
1013 Ramble Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Ramble Creek Drive have?
Some of 1013 Ramble Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Ramble Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Ramble Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Ramble Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Ramble Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Ramble Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Ramble Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 1013 Ramble Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Ramble Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Ramble Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Ramble Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Ramble Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Ramble Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Ramble Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Ramble Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
