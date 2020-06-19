1013 Ramble Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely One Story in Pflugerville - Clean and Ready to Move In - Lovely one story home featuring laminate floors in living and dining areas - easy to care for tile in Kitchen and breakfast room - Large indoor utility with extra storage - Kitchen offers double ovens, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Easy access to IH 35, close to schools, shopping and employers.



NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Pflugerville ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE3316612)