Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill concierge e-payments fire pit internet access pool table

To be considered unexpected by design, something has to be classified as being the only one of its kind. Summerwind is viewed as such because of its spacious floorplans such as townhomes with attached two car garages among others in the Silverlake neighborhood that you can’t find anywhere else in the area. A charming community with eight different floor plans, we are certain we have the unexpected living you’re looking for. With a combination of unparalleled layouts, amenities, and features from a sparkling resort-style pool to honey stained wood cabinetry, we are proud to admit that we are an amazing community.



Our community is centrally located in a peaceful suburban neighborhood the heart of Pearland, Texas putting everything you desire within reach. Ideally, we are situated near several major thoroughfares including FM 518 (Broadway), Highway 288 and Beltway 8, granting easy access to the Texas Medical Center, Clear Lake, and Houston's dynamic downtown hub. You'll also be within a