Angleton, TX
The Cambridge
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:05 AM

The Cambridge

301 Cannan Dr · (979) 658-8096
Location

301 Cannan Dr, Angleton, TX 77515

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B-1

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cambridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
playground
Quiet, comfortable living in excellently maintained apartment homes, outstanding amenities, and a convenient location are just a few of the benefits of making the Cambridge Apartments Angleton your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $400 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cambridge have any available units?
The Cambridge offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $825 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,075. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Cambridge have?
Some of The Cambridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Cambridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cambridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cambridge is pet friendly.
Does The Cambridge offer parking?
Yes, The Cambridge offers parking.
Does The Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Cambridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cambridge have a pool?
Yes, The Cambridge has a pool.
Does The Cambridge have accessible units?
No, The Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
No, The Cambridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Cambridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cambridge has units with air conditioning.
