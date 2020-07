Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym pool pool table bbq/grill package receiving garage parking

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come home every day to The Townhomes at Lake Park - your individual, naturally relaxing retreat. A green oasis of trees, trails, and lakes nourish the spirit and soothes the mind. Lounge in the Zen pool and take in the scenic views of our lakes or exercise your furry friend at the Clear Creek hiking trail or in Tom Bass Regional Park. Our townhomes put you near everything that Pearland, Texas has to offer. Welcome to your personal sanctuary at The Townhomes at Lake Park.