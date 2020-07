Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center

A lot of apartment communities try to brand themselves as luxury, but few are able to live up to the billing. Southwind at Silverlake Apartments, however, is different. We have designed all of our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment floor plans with your comfort and convenience in mind. From energy-efficient appliances to full-size washers and dryers in every unit, we know that it is the littlest things that can make the biggest difference. That same level of dedication is on display throughout our community, as you are likely to notice when viewing our ample amenities page.