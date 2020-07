Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments guest parking tennis court

Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available. It is country style living with Surfside beach just 5 miles away. We are within 5 miles of major employers which include Dow Chemical, Flour, Freeport Port and American Rice Inc. We are within miles of the Brazo's Mall and fine and casual dining venues. 5 Minutes from fishing Piers.