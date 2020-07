Amenities

garage air conditioning game room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities game room parking garage

With over 2,000 square feet of living space, 710 Central Avenue offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an extra game room towards the rear of the home. Interior finishes include wood and tile flooring along with an open concept floor plan. Recent additions include AC and water heater units. Ideal as an investment opportunity or a great starter home. Schedule a showing, decide yourself!