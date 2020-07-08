All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4812 Sycamore Avenue

4812 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Sycamore Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
ALL BILLS PAID!!!

Discover our beautiful upgraded and classic 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments.
This apartment will NOT last! While living in this child-friendly community, you can take your kids to our newly installed Sycamore Gardens Playground right by our entrance, or use our picnic area by the office for you and your kids. We have a nice and clean laundry room.

CALL US TODAY: show contact info

Sycamore Gardens Apartments

FLOORPLAN/UNIT AMENITIES:

-Central Air Conditioning
-Big Closets
-Upgraded cabinets and appliances *in selected units
-New Ceiling Fans *in selected units
-New Kitchen Cabinets *in selected units
-New LED lighting
-Resurfaced counter tops
-New Carpet *in selected units

PROPERTY AMENITIES

-Beautiful Landscaping
-Picnic Area
-New playground installed in March 2017
-1 Laundry Room
-24 Hour Maintenance
-Free Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
4812 Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 4812 Sycamore Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 4812 Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 4812 Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4812 Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4812 Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

