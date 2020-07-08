4812 Sycamore Avenue

Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID!!!
Discover our beautiful upgraded and classic 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments.
This apartment will NOT last! While living in this child-friendly community, you can take your kids to our newly installed Sycamore Gardens Playground right by our entrance, or use our picnic area by the office for you and your kids. We have a nice and clean laundry room.
Sycamore Gardens Apartments
FLOORPLAN/UNIT AMENITIES:
-Central Air Conditioning
-Big Closets
-Upgraded cabinets and appliances *in selected units
-New Ceiling Fans *in selected units
-New Kitchen Cabinets *in selected units
-New LED lighting
-Resurfaced counter tops
-New Carpet *in selected units
PROPERTY AMENITIES
-Beautiful Landscaping
-Picnic Area
-New playground installed in March 2017
-1 Laundry Room
-24 Hour Maintenance
-Free Parking
