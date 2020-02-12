All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 4422 Ponca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
4422 Ponca Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:39 PM

4422 Ponca Street

4422 Ponca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4422 Ponca Street, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Parkgate. With just over 2300 square feet, this home has large living-room with fireplace and dining room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in shower. Double sink in secondary bathroom and enclosed patio for Houston's hot summer days coming. Just minutes away from school, shopping, and dining with easy access to beltway. Pets are accepted on case-by-case basis. There is a $300 non-returnable pet deposit per pet; 3 max. See breed restrictions.
Call now this home wont last long!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Ponca Street have any available units?
4422 Ponca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Ponca Street have?
Some of 4422 Ponca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Ponca Street currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Ponca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Ponca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Ponca Street is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Ponca Street offer parking?
No, 4422 Ponca Street does not offer parking.
Does 4422 Ponca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Ponca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Ponca Street have a pool?
No, 4422 Ponca Street does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Ponca Street have accessible units?
No, 4422 Ponca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Ponca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Ponca Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine