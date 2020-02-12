4422 Ponca Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Parkgate. With just over 2300 square feet, this home has large living-room with fireplace and dining room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in shower. Double sink in secondary bathroom and enclosed patio for Houston's hot summer days coming. Just minutes away from school, shopping, and dining with easy access to beltway. Pets are accepted on case-by-case basis. There is a $300 non-returnable pet deposit per pet; 3 max. See breed restrictions.

Pets are accepted on case-by-case basis. There is a $300 non-returnable pet deposit per pet; 3 max. See breed restrictions.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

