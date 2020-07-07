3314 BURKE RD 38

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Apartment Amenities: Fully fenced private outdoor patio (great for patio furniture and gardening), large walk in closet, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, tile floors, hall/entry closet, carport parking, guest parking, laundry facilities and pool.



Located 1mile off of Fairmont Parkway, where you will find:



H-E-B, Mi Tienda & Kroger's, Wal-Mart, Target, JCPenney, Marshalls, Ross & Kohl's, James Avery, Academy Sports and Outdoor, Nails Club, Tutti Frutti, Chuck E. Cheese's, 99 Cent Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Spec's Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods, etc.



San Jacinto College-Central is within a 5-mile radius.



School districts: Fisher Elementary, Park View Intermediate School, Pasadena Memorial High School



Easy access to I-45 & the Sam Houston Tollway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97440

Property Id 97440



