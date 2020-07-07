All apartments in Pasadena
3314 BURKE RD 38
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3314 BURKE RD 38

3314 Burke Road · No Longer Available
Location

3314 Burke Road, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
PRIVATE PATIO - Property Id: 97440

Apartment Amenities: Fully fenced private outdoor patio (great for patio furniture and gardening), large walk in closet, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, tile floors, hall/entry closet, carport parking, guest parking, laundry facilities and pool.

Located 1mile off of Fairmont Parkway, where you will find:

H-E-B, Mi Tienda & Kroger's, Wal-Mart, Target, JCPenney, Marshalls, Ross & Kohl's, James Avery, Academy Sports and Outdoor, Nails Club, Tutti Frutti, Chuck E. Cheese's, 99 Cent Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Spec's Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods, etc.

San Jacinto College-Central is within a 5-mile radius.

School districts: Fisher Elementary, Park View Intermediate School, Pasadena Memorial High School

Easy access to I-45 & the Sam Houston Tollway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 BURKE RD 38 have any available units?
3314 BURKE RD 38 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 BURKE RD 38 have?
Some of 3314 BURKE RD 38's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 BURKE RD 38 currently offering any rent specials?
3314 BURKE RD 38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 BURKE RD 38 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 BURKE RD 38 is pet friendly.
Does 3314 BURKE RD 38 offer parking?
Yes, 3314 BURKE RD 38 offers parking.
Does 3314 BURKE RD 38 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 BURKE RD 38 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 BURKE RD 38 have a pool?
Yes, 3314 BURKE RD 38 has a pool.
Does 3314 BURKE RD 38 have accessible units?
No, 3314 BURKE RD 38 does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 BURKE RD 38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 BURKE RD 38 has units with dishwashers.

