/
Pasadena, TX
/
3212 Longwood Drive
Last updated January 9 2020

3212 Longwood Drive

3212 Longwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Longwood Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This a fully remodeled beauty in the Tanglebriar, Pasadena Area. Grocery stores and restaurants are near by with quick, easy access to highway 225 and beltway 8. The house features all new kitchen, with granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have also been upgraded including beautiful subway tile surrounds. The original hardwood floors have been refinished beautiful with tile in the bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout the house interior and exterior. Backyard is spacious, with a patio area and tool shed. Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Longwood Drive have any available units?
3212 Longwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Longwood Drive have?
Some of 3212 Longwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Longwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Longwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Longwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Longwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Longwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3212 Longwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Longwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Longwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Longwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Longwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Longwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Longwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Longwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Longwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

