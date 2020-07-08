3212 Longwood Drive

Amenities

This a fully remodeled beauty in the Tanglebriar, Pasadena Area. Grocery stores and restaurants are near by with quick, easy access to highway 225 and beltway 8. The house features all new kitchen, with granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have also been upgraded including beautiful subway tile surrounds. The original hardwood floors have been refinished beautiful with tile in the bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout the house interior and exterior. Backyard is spacious, with a patio area and tool shed. Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

