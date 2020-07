Amenities

garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready!!! This will make a great home for a family! Walking distance to schools and shopping areas. It offers a spacious living room with separate dinning room, three bedroom and one and a half bathroom; the kitchen includes the refrigerator and stove, two car garage and a back yard shed for you to use. Settle in this cozy house for the upcoming holydays! Call to schedule your showing!