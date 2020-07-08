All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:50 AM

3018 Tanglebriar Drive

3018 Tanglebriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Tanglebriar Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This cute & cozy 3 bedroom home has been fully updated with new floors, fresh paint and a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances and new cabinets with granite counters. One car garage, large car port and adorable backyard with covered porch. Ceiling fans in all rooms, new blinds throughout. Please supply your own fridge and washer/dryer. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Credit/background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Tanglebriar Drive have any available units?
3018 Tanglebriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 Tanglebriar Drive have?
Some of 3018 Tanglebriar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Tanglebriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Tanglebriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Tanglebriar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Tanglebriar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Tanglebriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Tanglebriar Drive offers parking.
Does 3018 Tanglebriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 Tanglebriar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Tanglebriar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3018 Tanglebriar Drive has a pool.
Does 3018 Tanglebriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3018 Tanglebriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Tanglebriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Tanglebriar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

