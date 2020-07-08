3018 Tanglebriar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This cute & cozy 3 bedroom home has been fully updated with new floors, fresh paint and a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances and new cabinets with granite counters. One car garage, large car port and adorable backyard with covered porch. Ceiling fans in all rooms, new blinds throughout. Please supply your own fridge and washer/dryer. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Credit/background check required.