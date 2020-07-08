Recently Painted nice size cozy house with original hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer Connections inside home. Also has small storage space. Central AC/Heat House is near the corner of Preston easy quick access to 225 and Bltway 8. Big Size yard for all your family gathering. Car space for up to 4 vehicles. You will not be disappointed call us today 832-607-4600
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3004 Fern St have any available units?
3004 Fern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Fern St have?
Some of 3004 Fern St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Fern St currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Fern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Fern St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Fern St is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Fern St offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Fern St offers parking.
Does 3004 Fern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Fern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Fern St have a pool?
No, 3004 Fern St does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Fern St have accessible units?
No, 3004 Fern St does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Fern St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Fern St does not have units with dishwashers.
