Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated bbq/grill

This property is a 4 br / 2.5 bath with laundry and spacious living areas. There is also a huge covered patio in the backyard for BBQS or family gatherings. This house is currently being fully remodeled! Fresh paint, new ceramic wood looking tile , great lighting. It has a covered carport as well that fits 4 vehicles. Call us today this house will not last long on the market. TEXT 832-607-4600 or call and leave a message to 346-701-7863.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5157637)