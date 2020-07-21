377 McVoid Road

Amenities

Looking for a quiet place in the country? Barndonimium with three bedrooms, 2 baths on an acre of land with beautiful views across the countryside from the balcony. All living areas are on the 2nd story. Workshop and garage parking on ground level with big covered porch. Dining area could be used as office or 2nd living. Spacious living room with wood laminate floors. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Storage building. Fenced backyard. If you're looking for some privacy and room to roam, this is the one! Owner to review pets on an individual basis. No aggressive breeds permitted. No smoking inside or out.