377 McVoid Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

377 McVoid Road

377 Mcvoid Road · No Longer Available
Location

377 Mcvoid Road, Parker County, TX 76082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Looking for a quiet place in the country? Barndonimium with three bedrooms, 2 baths on an acre of land with beautiful views across the countryside from the balcony. All living areas are on the 2nd story. Workshop and garage parking on ground level with big covered porch. Dining area could be used as office or 2nd living. Spacious living room with wood laminate floors. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Storage building. Fenced backyard. If you're looking for some privacy and room to roam, this is the one! Owner to review pets on an individual basis. No aggressive breeds permitted. No smoking inside or out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 McVoid Road have any available units?
377 McVoid Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker County, TX.
What amenities does 377 McVoid Road have?
Some of 377 McVoid Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 McVoid Road currently offering any rent specials?
377 McVoid Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 McVoid Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 377 McVoid Road is pet friendly.
Does 377 McVoid Road offer parking?
Yes, 377 McVoid Road offers parking.
Does 377 McVoid Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 McVoid Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 McVoid Road have a pool?
No, 377 McVoid Road does not have a pool.
Does 377 McVoid Road have accessible units?
No, 377 McVoid Road does not have accessible units.
Does 377 McVoid Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 McVoid Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 377 McVoid Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 McVoid Road does not have units with air conditioning.
