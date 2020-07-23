/
/
parker county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
153 Apartments for rent in Parker County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
3 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
20 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
49 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
26 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
265 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1190 Cowley Road
1190 Cowley Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1536 sqft
Nice roomy home in the country. Get back to nature with all the conveniences of home. This is a beautifully treed lot quiet and peaceful. The home has a wonderful master suite with a big tub and separate shower, and two sinks.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
306 W Park Avenue
306 W Park Ave, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1614 sqft
Fantastic location, easy access to everything in Weatherford. Awesome backyard and patio. This home is move in ready. Big open living area and good sized closets for all your storage needs. Also has a shed in back for even more storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1905 Bay Laurel Drive
1905 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1879 sqft
**Available for move in July 1st** Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the growing Weatherford area just west of Ft. Worth.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1501 FM 1189
1501 FM 1189, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1620 sqft
Beautiful, Brand New Luxury Town Homes of Eagle Meadow Drive in Brock Texas. 3 bedroom 2 and 1 half bathrooms, 2 car garage, completely upgraded and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1089 Grindstone Road
1089 Grindstone Rd, Horseshoe Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
*BROCK ISD* 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH* BIG BEDROOMS*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS* FENCED IN BACKYARDS* PETS WELCOME* MINUTES FROM THE SCHOOLS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-20.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
405 Ranch House Road
405 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
Great country home with huge fenced yard. Nice vinyl flooring plank floor, brick fireplace, large bedrooms. Home located close to schools, shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Cold Track Drive
100 Cold Track Dr, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1978 sqft
Hunters Glen-Aledo ISD! Open living, floor plan can be 4 bedroom with office or a 3 bedroom with office and a study. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Sunburst Court
101 Sunburst Court, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Stunning 3and2 Duplex Home Located In Weatherford Including Beautiful New Flooring, Vaulted ceiling in the living room, Spacious Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Master Bedroom, Laundry Area with Full Size Washer Dryer Connections, Covered Parking
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1016 Deer Valley Drive
1016 Deer Valley Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2054 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 4 BR - 2 BA - 2,054 sf Brick Home. Built In 2019. Close To The High School & Great Access To I-20. Patio & Fenced Backyard. Appliances Include Dishwasher, Range, & Microwave. 1 Small Dog (20 lbs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
251 Baughman Hill Road
251 Baughman Hill Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1073 sqft
Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid metal fence for privacy. Very well maintained property.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
902 E Reno Road
902 E Reno Rd, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute one bedroom, 1 bath half duplex. Spacious living room. Electric range and refrigerator included. Tiled tub & shower combo. Covered parking for 2 vehicles. No pets allowed. No smoking inside or out. Minimum credit score 600.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1904 Reynolds Drive
1904 Reynolds Drive, Azle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4075 sqft
Custom home with lots of oversized rooms, open concept, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, media room or fourth bedroom, upstairs game room with wet bar, full bath, park like setting, living room windows from ceiling to floor to enjoy the
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
15116 Roderick Road
15116 Roderick Rd, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2402 sqft
Property available 8-14-20. Fabulous 4-3-2 w Formal & Study in Aledo! Great layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless appliances, spacious rooms & so much more! Lovely Formal dining area.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Howard Way Drive
303 Howard Way Drive, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2350 sqft
Incredible 4 bedroom with large den and gameroom plus oversized 2 car garage. Penny countertops and heavy wood laminate flooring. Recently remodeled.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
110 S Walnut Street
110 South Walnut Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3148 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE! This immaculately kept 1896 home comes FULLY FURNISHED and sits in the heart of downtown Weatherford. The 3 bedroom 3 bath property has a great flow through the kitchen, parlor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Jody Lane
120 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Springtown ISD, between Azle and Springtown. Stainless steel refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Oversized utility room has room for freezer or office. Water and lawn service provided. Perimeter fencing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Parker County area include El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, University of Dallas, and North Lake College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TXAledo, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXWhite Settlement, TX