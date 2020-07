Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage basketball court dog park playground volleyball court

At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind. Our community allows you to have the best of both worlds, meaning that you get to experience luxury living while also basking in country living with open spaces and gorgeous green belt areas. Choose from an array of floor plans that range from one- to four-bedroom spaces. Interior features also vary and can include granite countertops, faux stainless appliances, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and much more. Additionally, our community is filled with a number of spectacular on-site amenities. Enjoy the outdoors at the resort style pool or cook up some food at the picnic park and grilling stations. Spend some time indoors and get a workout at the fitness room or grab a drink at the coffee bar. We are also a pet-friendly community and welcome both you and your furry friends to join us! Lastly, if you are looking to explore even further, our ...