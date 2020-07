Amenities

MOVE IN READY IN BROCK ISD! Already Fenced! This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home has 2 Living, 2 Dining areas and an oversized 3 car garage. It is in Heritage Acres subdivision on 1 acre. Other amenities include Granite Countertops throughout – KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances with Double Oven – Handscraped Wood Floors – Landscaped-Sprinkler System – Rock-Brick Fireplace and Security System – Blinds and Gutters already installed! Come see this one! Please note that this house is off of Lazy Bend Road close to Brock Schools. Zillow and Trulia has been showing in wrong location.