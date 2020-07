Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed carport courtyard online portal

Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. From amenities to floor plan options, the community staff is ready to help match you with the perfect new place. A unique variety of apartment and community amenities are available to residents. Welcome home to Southgate Glen Apartment Homes. Experience everything that Weatherford has to offer and reserve your spot today at Southgate Glen!