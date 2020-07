Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Builder's personal home & what a gem. Wonderful arrangement for entertaining with kitchen open to family room & formal areas. Designer colors & accents this home has so much style. Master suite down with sitting area, huge walk-in closet with built-ins, separate garden tub & shower with his & her dressing areas. Over sized garage with work bench, RV parking, walk-in attic, radiant heat barrier, covered patio, sprinkler, storage everywhere.