Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac in Eden Meadows Estates. Spacious floor plan features beautiful stone fireplace, tray ceilings, laminate & ceramic tile floors - no carpet. Kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space with separate dining area next to bay window. Master suite has separate garden tub and shower, large closets, and vaulted ceiling. Large backyard with shed boasts covered patio and outdoor kitchen area perfect for entertaining guests.