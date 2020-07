Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great family home in Keller ISD! Large, 1 story home has tiled entry and formal living + dining. Extra large kitchen with breakfast nook, bar space and an island! Lots of cabinet storage with open floorplan to living. Split bedroom arrangement. Master bedroom with room for seating area. Bathroom with dual vanities plus separate jetted tub and shower. Huge walk-in closet. Great yard for pets and children plus open patio.