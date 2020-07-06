8405 Emerald Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom - 2 bath- 2 car.... With office, formal dining, large kitchen, open floor plan, lots of windows in Secluded Private Neighborhood, on way in- one way out. Home was fully updated within last 5 years. This is a must to see! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas downdraft cook top, double oven, granite counter-tops, stone tile back splash, under mount sink, new tile floors, wood flooring, updated doors and windows, crown molding, split bedrooms. Fence to be installed across the back of the yard.