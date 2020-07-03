All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
8340 Park Brook Drive
8340 Park Brook Drive

8340 Park Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8340 Park Brook Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Hard to find 5 bedroom (fifth bedroom can be study) one story in NRH! Unique 3 way split bedrooms. Fabulous chef's kitchen has granite counters, large island, abundant 42 inch cabinets. Large master with spa like bath has dual vanities, separate shower, large closet with built in drawers. Study with walk in closet could be 5th bedroom. Living room has stone fireplace with gas logs and lots of windows. Wood floors in living and dining, Elegant stacked moldings. Relaxing covered patio. Close to nice park with playground. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 Park Brook Drive have any available units?
8340 Park Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 Park Brook Drive have?
Some of 8340 Park Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Park Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Park Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Park Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8340 Park Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8340 Park Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8340 Park Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 8340 Park Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Park Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Park Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 8340 Park Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Park Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8340 Park Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Park Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 Park Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

