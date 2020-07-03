8340 Park Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage hot tub

Hard to find 5 bedroom (fifth bedroom can be study) one story in NRH! Unique 3 way split bedrooms. Fabulous chef's kitchen has granite counters, large island, abundant 42 inch cabinets. Large master with spa like bath has dual vanities, separate shower, large closet with built in drawers. Study with walk in closet could be 5th bedroom. Living room has stone fireplace with gas logs and lots of windows. Wood floors in living and dining, Elegant stacked moldings. Relaxing covered patio. Close to nice park with playground. 3 car garage.