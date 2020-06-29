8332 Thorncrest Court

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renter's Warehouse. Four Bedroom and two and half bath with a custom design open floor plan. This home is nestled up in nice quiet neighborhood on culdesac. NEW carpet in bedrooms, den, formal dining &amp; game room .There is a great room over garage that can serve as a 4th bedroom. Spacious kitchen offers granite countertops with island, Professional Stainless Steel appliances with Bosch double oven, BI fridge, convection microwave . Enjoy morning coffee in the expansive breakfast area overlooking covered patio &amp; backyard views. Private master suite with sitting area &amp; luxurious bath with jetted tub, separate shower, vanities &amp; walk-in closets. Upstairs gameroom has built-in cabinetry, two guest rooms and adjoining Jack &amp; Jill bath. Enjoy Keller ISD schools, walking trails, shops &amp; dining! Rent: $3,150.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee.