8205 Lost Maple Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning home is in a wonderful neighborhood in Keller ISD. When you arrive, you first notice the impeccable landscaping and stately elevation. As you venture inside you notice the open, light floor plan and beautiful laminate floors. There are granite countertops and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and baths, and a fireplace in the living area. There's a cozy covered porch and landscaped back yard. There is a wood privacy fence and storage shed for your convenience.

Application fee of $49 for 18 years and older. Dogs ok under 40lbs, limit 2, no aggressive breeds, no cats. Pet dep $500 $250 non-refundable for the first pet, $500 pet deposit for the second pet $250 non-refundable.