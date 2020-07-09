All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8205 Lost Maple Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8205 Lost Maple Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

8205 Lost Maple Dr

8205 Lost Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8205 Lost Maple Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This stunning home is in a wonderful neighborhood in Keller ISD. When you arrive, you first notice the impeccable landscaping and stately elevation. As you venture inside you notice the open, light floor plan and beautiful laminate floors. There are granite countertops and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and baths, and a fireplace in the living area. There's a cozy covered porch and landscaped back yard. There is a wood privacy fence and storage shed for your convenience.
Application fee of $49 for 18 years and older. Dogs ok under 40lbs, limit 2, no aggressive breeds, no cats. Pet dep $500 $250 non-refundable for the first pet, $500 pet deposit for the second pet $250 non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 Lost Maple Dr have any available units?
8205 Lost Maple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8205 Lost Maple Dr have?
Some of 8205 Lost Maple Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 Lost Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Lost Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Lost Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 Lost Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8205 Lost Maple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8205 Lost Maple Dr offers parking.
Does 8205 Lost Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Lost Maple Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Lost Maple Dr have a pool?
No, 8205 Lost Maple Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Lost Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 8205 Lost Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Lost Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 Lost Maple Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary