Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just updated single story 3-2-2 home with new wood plank tile floors throughout the common areas and new carpet in the separated bedrooms. Features spacious living area, kitchen with elegant finishing, granite counter tops, master bathroom features his and her separate vanities and closets with separated shower and tub, and a shaded backyard with a huge covered patio - GREAT for Fall days and nights. Easy access to 26, 114, and 121. Must see home!!