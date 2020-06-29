8005 Lazy Lane Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This renovated home has 4 bedroom/3 bath in North Richland Hills, with over 1,400 sqft!!!



This home includes: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections



Spacious living room with plenty of room for the whole family. The larger master bedroom includes a walk in closet through the on suite bathroom. A second smaller master also has a beautifully renovated private bathroom.



Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.

No breed or weight restrictions.

Rental Terms: $1695 monthly rent | $1695 deposit



Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision.



Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

