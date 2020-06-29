All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8005 Lazy Lane Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8005 Lazy Lane Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:51 PM

8005 Lazy Lane Road

8005 Lazy Lane Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8005 Lazy Lane Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This renovated home has 4 bedroom/3 bath in North Richland Hills, with over 1,400 sqft!!!

This home includes: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections

Spacious living room with plenty of room for the whole family. The larger master bedroom includes a walk in closet through the on suite bathroom. A second smaller master also has a beautifully renovated private bathroom.

Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions.
Rental Terms: $1695 monthly rent | $1695 deposit

Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision.

Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Lazy Lane Road have any available units?
8005 Lazy Lane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 Lazy Lane Road have?
Some of 8005 Lazy Lane Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Lazy Lane Road currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Lazy Lane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Lazy Lane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 Lazy Lane Road is pet friendly.
Does 8005 Lazy Lane Road offer parking?
No, 8005 Lazy Lane Road does not offer parking.
Does 8005 Lazy Lane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Lazy Lane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Lazy Lane Road have a pool?
No, 8005 Lazy Lane Road does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Lazy Lane Road have accessible units?
No, 8005 Lazy Lane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Lazy Lane Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 Lazy Lane Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary