7917 Kandy Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:17 AM

7917 Kandy Lane

7917 Kandy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Kandy Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story home located in North Richland Hills with a large and private backyard. This home features a spacious living area and over-sized enclosed covered patio to be used as an additional living room. Open floor-plan, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and faux wood flooring throughout. The 4th bedroom features a half bath attached and could be a great home office or Gameroom. No carpet in the home! Enjoy an established neighborhood located within a short distance of the park. Close to shopping, dining, and easy access to ride the TexRail! Pets considered on a case by case basis, prefer small breed and size. $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Kandy Lane have any available units?
7917 Kandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7917 Kandy Lane have?
Some of 7917 Kandy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 Kandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Kandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Kandy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 Kandy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7917 Kandy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Kandy Lane offers parking.
Does 7917 Kandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Kandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Kandy Lane have a pool?
No, 7917 Kandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Kandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 7917 Kandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Kandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 Kandy Lane has units with dishwashers.

