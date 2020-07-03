7917 Kandy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story home located in North Richland Hills with a large and private backyard. This home features a spacious living area and over-sized enclosed covered patio to be used as an additional living room. Open floor-plan, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and faux wood flooring throughout. The 4th bedroom features a half bath attached and could be a great home office or Gameroom. No carpet in the home! Enjoy an established neighborhood located within a short distance of the park. Close to shopping, dining, and easy access to ride the TexRail! Pets considered on a case by case basis, prefer small breed and size. $500 pet deposit.