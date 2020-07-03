7750 Sable Lane

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom located in NRH fresh paint, large bedrooms with a fireplace in living,Hard surface flooring throughout. Fenced in small back yard Landscaping INCLUDED,Tenant to pay water, and electric.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.