7725 Sable Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2-2 duplex in N Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Nice floorplan, tall ceilings and hard surface flooring in high-traffic areas - great for those with allergies. The entry opens to a spacious family room with a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Adjacent is the sizable dining area and kitchen with white cabinetry, pretty tiled backsplash and ample storage. Nice master suite has a private bath with an extended vanity. Great secondary, cute second bath with mosaic tile accents, roomy backyard with storage building and covered parking, located near shopping, restaurants and entertainment!



One small pet considered.