All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7725 Sable Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7725 Sable Lane
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:59 PM

7725 Sable Lane

7725 Sable Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7725 Sable Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2-2 duplex in N Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Nice floorplan, tall ceilings and hard surface flooring in high-traffic areas - great for those with allergies. The entry opens to a spacious family room with a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Adjacent is the sizable dining area and kitchen with white cabinetry, pretty tiled backsplash and ample storage. Nice master suite has a private bath with an extended vanity. Great secondary, cute second bath with mosaic tile accents, roomy backyard with storage building and covered parking, located near shopping, restaurants and entertainment!

One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 Sable Lane have any available units?
7725 Sable Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7725 Sable Lane have?
Some of 7725 Sable Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 Sable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7725 Sable Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 Sable Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7725 Sable Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7725 Sable Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7725 Sable Lane offers parking.
Does 7725 Sable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7725 Sable Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 Sable Lane have a pool?
No, 7725 Sable Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7725 Sable Lane have accessible units?
No, 7725 Sable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 Sable Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7725 Sable Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary