Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

7712 Bridlewood Court

7712 Bridlewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Bridlewood Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Location...location! Pride of ownership shows in this immaculately updated home with gorgeous landscaping in highly desirable Bridlewood Estates! Quiet, cul de sac subdivision in walking distance to Blue Ribbon Green Valley Elementary and Green Valley Park. Green Valley Park offers walking and bike trails, fishing, tennis, and park play. Upgrades include granite counters throughout, solid surface floors...porcelain tile and engineered hardwoods, neutral transitional paint, decorative cedar fence with iron gate, stainless appliances, updated bathroom shower tile, energy efficient Marvin fiberglass windows, newer roof, storage shed, and decorative garage door with iron accents. Must see! More photos to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Bridlewood Court have any available units?
7712 Bridlewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Bridlewood Court have?
Some of 7712 Bridlewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Bridlewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Bridlewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Bridlewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Bridlewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7712 Bridlewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Bridlewood Court offers parking.
Does 7712 Bridlewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Bridlewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Bridlewood Court have a pool?
No, 7712 Bridlewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Bridlewood Court have accessible units?
No, 7712 Bridlewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Bridlewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Bridlewood Court has units with dishwashers.

