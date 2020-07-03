All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7704 Westcliff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7704 Westcliff Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:43 AM

7704 Westcliff Street

7704 Westcliff St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7704 Westcliff St, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2-2-2 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Open floor plan, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, large backyard and more! Nice living area has tray ceilings, a classic brick fireplace and tile flooring - great for those with allergies. Adjacent is the dining room and kitchen with pretty countertops, electric appliances and ample storage. Master suite has a private bath with an extended vanity and walk-in shower. Nice sized secondary, second full bath with tile accents, full-sized utility and 2 car garage located near schools, restaurants and shopping. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Westcliff Street have any available units?
7704 Westcliff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Westcliff Street have?
Some of 7704 Westcliff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Westcliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Westcliff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Westcliff Street pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Westcliff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7704 Westcliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Westcliff Street offers parking.
Does 7704 Westcliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Westcliff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Westcliff Street have a pool?
No, 7704 Westcliff Street does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Westcliff Street have accessible units?
No, 7704 Westcliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Westcliff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Westcliff Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary