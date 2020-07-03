7704 Westcliff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2-2-2 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Open floor plan, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, large backyard and more! Nice living area has tray ceilings, a classic brick fireplace and tile flooring - great for those with allergies. Adjacent is the dining room and kitchen with pretty countertops, electric appliances and ample storage. Master suite has a private bath with an extended vanity and walk-in shower. Nice sized secondary, second full bath with tile accents, full-sized utility and 2 car garage located near schools, restaurants and shopping. No pets. No smoking.