7704 Buck Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Cute and efficient 2 bedroom, 1 bath home setting on large, fenced lot in convenient North Richland Hills location. Lots of updates and remodeling completed. Kitchen updated with new dishwasher, base cabinets with builtin lazy susan in 2018. Recent interior paint, HVAC replaced 3 yrs. ago, new roof in 2018. Large trees in fenced backyard with double gates - easy access for vehicles. Mirrors will be soon removed from back yard. Washer & dryer combo unit included, Tenant to pay for all repairs on unit. Tenant to pay first $250 of other repairs. Pet will be considered by Owner with NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Deposit of $2400 - NO CATS allowed. Listing agent to write the Lease Agreement AFTER approved by Owner.