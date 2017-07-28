All apartments in North Richland Hills
7704 Buck Street

Location

7704 Buck Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Cute and efficient 2 bedroom, 1 bath home setting on large, fenced lot in convenient North Richland Hills location. Lots of updates and remodeling completed. Kitchen updated with new dishwasher, base cabinets with builtin lazy susan in 2018. Recent interior paint, HVAC replaced 3 yrs. ago, new roof in 2018. Large trees in fenced backyard with double gates - easy access for vehicles. Mirrors will be soon removed from back yard. Washer & dryer combo unit included, Tenant to pay for all repairs on unit. Tenant to pay first $250 of other repairs. Pet will be considered by Owner with NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Deposit of $2400 - NO CATS allowed. Listing agent to write the Lease Agreement AFTER approved by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Buck Street have any available units?
7704 Buck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Buck Street have?
Some of 7704 Buck Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Buck Street currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Buck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Buck Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Buck Street is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Buck Street offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Buck Street offers parking.
Does 7704 Buck Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 Buck Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Buck Street have a pool?
No, 7704 Buck Street does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Buck Street have accessible units?
No, 7704 Buck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Buck Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Buck Street has units with dishwashers.

