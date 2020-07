Amenities

3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in this charming North Richland Hills Home. Bathrooms have been updated, no carpet in the home. Windows to be replaced in the next 14 days. Rental amount includes fridge, washer and dryer in property for tenant's use. There is garage parking for 2 cars and this home has a fenced yard. No pets and no smoking allowed. Application fee is $40 per adult. Showings starting Tuesday April 30th.