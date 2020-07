Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful home with updated colors, SS appliances, many updates and handicap accessible home, shower, ramps, doorways, toilet rails, etc. However, the home doesn't have the appearance of being handicap equipped. The home comes with a refrigerator but will not be replaced if it stops working during the lease. The home offers a nice home office separate from all bedrooms great for working from home.