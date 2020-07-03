All apartments in North Richland Hills
7412 Steward Lane

Location

7412 Steward Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled and move in ready! This 4 bedroom home has multiple living areas and dining areas and has new floors. All windows on the back of the home overlook the large pool. The secondary bedrooms are good sized with nice storage, while the master bedroom is enormous. The master bathroom has granite counter tops, garden tub, separate shower and a closet so big it could be another bedroom! The kitchen has granite counter tops and subway tile back-splash. New doorknobs and light fixtures have been installed throughout. There is landscape lighting in the front and the backyard has the over-sized pool, pool-house, and a dog run! Tenant pays for pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 Steward Lane have any available units?
7412 Steward Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7412 Steward Lane have?
Some of 7412 Steward Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 Steward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7412 Steward Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 Steward Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7412 Steward Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7412 Steward Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7412 Steward Lane offers parking.
Does 7412 Steward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7412 Steward Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 Steward Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7412 Steward Lane has a pool.
Does 7412 Steward Lane have accessible units?
No, 7412 Steward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 Steward Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 Steward Lane has units with dishwashers.

