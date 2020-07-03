7412 Steward Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled and move in ready! This 4 bedroom home has multiple living areas and dining areas and has new floors. All windows on the back of the home overlook the large pool. The secondary bedrooms are good sized with nice storage, while the master bedroom is enormous. The master bathroom has granite counter tops, garden tub, separate shower and a closet so big it could be another bedroom! The kitchen has granite counter tops and subway tile back-splash. New doorknobs and light fixtures have been installed throughout. There is landscape lighting in the front and the backyard has the over-sized pool, pool-house, and a dog run! Tenant pays for pool service.