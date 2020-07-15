All apartments in North Richland Hills
7309 Duncan Court

7309 Duncan Court · No Longer Available
Location

7309 Duncan Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool table
game room
Wonderful 5 bedroom home. Huge master bedroom and bath suite down with huge closet. 4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and game room up and full bath. Kitchen has room for many chefs, double oven, island, lots of counter space. open to main living area. game room has room for pool table, pool table IS in place - can be left if desired. Refrigerator. Half bath down. Garage door opener. Blinds. Landscaped. Corner. Nicely fenced back yard. Patio deck Close to schools, shopping, major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Duncan Court have any available units?
7309 Duncan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Duncan Court have?
Some of 7309 Duncan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Duncan Court currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Duncan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Duncan Court pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Duncan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7309 Duncan Court offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Duncan Court offers parking.
Does 7309 Duncan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Duncan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Duncan Court have a pool?
No, 7309 Duncan Court does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Duncan Court have accessible units?
No, 7309 Duncan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Duncan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Duncan Court has units with dishwashers.
