7309 Duncan Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

Wonderful 5 bedroom home. Huge master bedroom and bath suite down with huge closet. 4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and game room up and full bath. Kitchen has room for many chefs, double oven, island, lots of counter space. open to main living area. game room has room for pool table, pool table IS in place - can be left if desired. Refrigerator. Half bath down. Garage door opener. Blinds. Landscaped. Corner. Nicely fenced back yard. Patio deck Close to schools, shopping, major highways.